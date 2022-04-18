Smart generated 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt), seven boards, six assists and two steals over 36 minutes in Sunday's 115-114 Game 1 win over the Nets.

Smart delivered the game winning assist to Jayson Tatum with less than two seconds on the clock. Smart's ability to guard one through five is the key to Boston's stifling switching defense. With Rob Williams out (knee), the Celtics will continue to also need Smart's help on the boards. Expect more monster minutes from Smart in Wednesday's Game 2 matchup in Boston.