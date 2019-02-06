Celtics' Marcus Smart: Posts solid 17 points Tuesday
Smart contributed 17 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 103-96 win over the Cavaliers.
After two poor outings, Smart has responded now in consecutive games with amazing outings due to his ability to hit the three-pointer. It's difficult to say that the 33 percent three-point shooter will keep up his insane pace of late, but the confidence Smart has on offense should continue to translate into numbers.
