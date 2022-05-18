Smart (foot) is probable for Thursday's Game 2 against the Heat, Brian Robb of The Springfield Republican reports.

Smart was held out of Game 1 due to a right foot sprain, with the Celtics losing 118-107. Al Horford (COVID-19), who was out for Game 1, is also expected to be sidelined for Game 2, but Boston should at least get back Smart. In the playoffs, the guard has averaged 15.0 points, 6.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 36.5 minutes. It remains to be seen if Smart will be on a minutes limit in his return. That information could arrive closer to tipoff.