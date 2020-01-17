Celtics' Marcus Smart: Probable for Saturday
Smart is probable for Saturday's game against the Suns due to a left ankle sprain, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.
Smart has emerged from Thursday's loss to the Bucks with a sprained ankle, but it's apparently relatively minor, as he's expected to play Saturday. In nine January games, he's averaging 12.8 points, 4.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 31.3 minutes.
