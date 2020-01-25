Celtics' Marcus Smart: Probable Sunday

Smart is probable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to a sprained right hand, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Smart emerged from Friday's game against the Magic with a sprained hand, but it appears he'll be fine for Sunday's matchup. This month, he's averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 31.0 minutes.