Celtics' Marcus Smart: Probable Sunday
Smart is probable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to a sprained right hand, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.
Smart emerged from Friday's game against the Magic with a sprained hand, but it appears he'll be fine for Sunday's matchup. This month, he's averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 31.0 minutes.
