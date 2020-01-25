Play

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Probable Sunday

Smart is probable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to a sprained right hand, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Smart emerged from Friday's game against the Magic with a sprained hand, but it appears he'll be fine for Sunday's matchup. This month, he's averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 31.0 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories