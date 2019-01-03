Celtics' Marcus Smart: Probable to return Wednesday

Smart suffered a strained right shoulder in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves and is probable to return, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Smart suffered the injury when Karl-Anthony Towns set a screen on him, and Smart headed straight to the locker room. He looked to be in a lot of pain, however the probable designation is a positive sign that he avoided serious injury. More information should come out shortly regarding his status. Prior to the injury, Smart played 15 minutes, and posted two points, six assists and one rebound.