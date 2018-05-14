Celtics' Marcus Smart: Productive off bench despite finger injury
Smart (finger) registered nine points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes during Boston's 108-83 win over the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday.
As expected, Smart played through a sore ring finger and provided one of his typically well-rounded stat lines. The fourth-year defensive maven projects as a pivotal component off the bench during the series, as his efforts on the defensive end, as a rebounder and as a facilitator should be integral to the Celtics' chances of success. He'll look to offer similarly solid production when Boston attempts to take a commanding 2-0 series lead Tuesday.
