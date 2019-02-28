Celtics' Marcus Smart: Provides solid shooting in loss

Smart posted 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 97-92 home loss to the Trail Blazers.

Smart provided a nice 13 points after a rough stretch of averaging only 6.9 points per contest over his prior seven games. After shooting well the first half of the season, Smart's percentages are regressing a bit towards his sub-par career averages. Smart's slide coincides with Boston's recent poor play, as the Celtics have lost four in a row. Smart and his Celtic teammates will attempt to turn things around Friday at home versus the Wizards.