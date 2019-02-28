Celtics' Marcus Smart: Provides solid shooting in loss
Smart posted 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 97-92 home loss to the Trail Blazers.
Smart provided a nice 13 points after a rough stretch of averaging only 6.9 points per contest over his prior seven games. After shooting well the first half of the season, Smart's percentages are regressing a bit towards his sub-par career averages. Smart's slide coincides with Boston's recent poor play, as the Celtics have lost four in a row. Smart and his Celtic teammates will attempt to turn things around Friday at home versus the Wizards.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Fails from long range Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Posts solid 17 points Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Well-rounded line in Sunday's win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Paces offense in win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Won't be suspended•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Officially active Wednesday•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...