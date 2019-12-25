Celtics' Marcus Smart: Puts in on-court workout
Smart (eyes) remains out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, but he joined the Celtics in Toronto and will go through a pre-game workout, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
While Smart will be sidelined for a seventh straight game while recovering from an infection that spread to both of his eyes, his ability to complete some on-court work offers hope that he'll be able to return to action before 2019 draws to a close. After the Christmas Day game, the Celtics will wrap up their December slate with matchups Friday (versus the Cavaliers), Saturday (versus the Raptors) and Tuesday (at Charlotte).
