Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable against Knicks

Smart (ankle) is questionable to play Tuesday against the Knicks.

Smart injured his ankle Wednesday after colliding with Jaylen Brown against the Bucks, leaving him unable to play Friday against the Sixers. If the 23-year-old doesn't play Tuesday, Terry Rozier will likely receive increased minutes since he played 30 minutes against Philadelphia.

