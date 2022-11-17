Smart (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Smart was unavailable Wednesday against Atlanta after initially being listed as probable, but he'll have a chance to return to action Friday. Regardless of Smart's status, the Celtics' backcourt will likely get a boost since Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) is probable after missing the last four games.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Likely available Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Sniffs double-double against OKC•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores season-high 18 points•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Fouls, blowout win mute production•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Secures another double-double•