Coach Joe Mazzula said Smart wasn't at shootaround and is questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets due to corneal abrasions in his eye, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Smart suffered his injury in a recent pickup game. His absence from practice is a discouraging sign of his availability Thursday. If Smart is unable to suit up, Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard will likely see extended minutes.
