Play

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable for Friday

Smart (illness/oblique) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Smart missed Monday's game due to an oblique injury and an illness, though it sounds like he could return after a one-game absence, as coach Brad Stevens hinted at Wednesday. The Celtics will likely wait and see how Smart feels closer to tip-off before determining his availability.

More News
Our Latest Stories