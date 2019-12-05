Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable for Friday
Smart (illness/oblique) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Smart missed Monday's game due to an oblique injury and an illness, though it sounds like he could return after a one-game absence, as coach Brad Stevens hinted at Wednesday. The Celtics will likely wait and see how Smart feels closer to tip-off before determining his availability.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.