Smart (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Warriors, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Smart has been banged up throughout the postseason, and he missed a pair of games in the Eastern Conference Finals against Miami due to foot and ankle issues. Nonetheless, the hard-nosed guard was able to play in Games 5, 6 and 7, and he posted 24 points, nine boards, five assists and two steals in 41 minutes in Sunday's clinching victory. The expectation is that Smart will continue to play through any discomfort, but his status could be called into question if he further tweaks his right foot/ankle.