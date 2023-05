Smart is questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the 76ers due to a chest contusion, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Smart briefly went to the locker room in Game 1 due to a rib issue, but he returned to the contest and finished with 12 points (4-7 FG) and seven assists in 35 minutes. His availability for Game 2 is now in question, and if he's forced to sit out, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard would all be candidates for increased opportunities.