Smart (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 at Miami.
Smart badly rolled his right ankle in Game 3, and the Celtics made the decision to hold him out of Game 4, which quickly turned into a Boston blowout. The hope is that Smart makes enough progress to return to action for Game 5, but a final decision may not come until he's able to test out the ankle in pregame warmups.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Ruled out for Game 4•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Continues to receive treatment•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Returns to Game 3 after hard fall•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Near triple-double in Game 2 win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will play in Game 2•