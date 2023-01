Smart (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Pelicans, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Smart was sidelined for Monday's matchup against the Bulls due to a left knee contusion, marking his fifth absence of the season. He was initially listed as doubtful for the win over Chicago, so he's made a slight improvement now that he's questionable. However, his status for Wednesday is still very much in doubt, so fantasy managers are inclined to monitor the point guard's status closely before confirming lineups.