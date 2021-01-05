Smart (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Smart missed his first game of the season Monday with a thumb injury, which opened up for more playing time for Payton Pritchard and Tremont Waters. If the 26-year-old guard is forced to miss more time, those two would continue to benefit along with possibly Jeff Teague, who is also questionable.
