Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable Monday

Smart is questionable to play Monday against Atlanta due to a bruised thigh.

Smart picked up the injury Saturday night against Philadelphia, and there's a chance he could be held out Monday if the discomfort proves too debilitating. If Smart does play, however, he could make another start at point guard in place of Kemba Walker (knee), who's already been ruled out.

