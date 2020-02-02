Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable Monday
Smart is questionable to play Monday against Atlanta due to a bruised thigh.
Smart picked up the injury Saturday night against Philadelphia, and there's a chance he could be held out Monday if the discomfort proves too debilitating. If Smart does play, however, he could make another start at point guard in place of Kemba Walker (knee), who's already been ruled out.
More News
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.