Smart is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Nets due to a left hip contusion.
Smart was added to the injury report Saturday with the injury and considering Sunday's tilt is the first leg of a back-to-back set for the Celtics the team may be cautious with him. If he were to sit, Payton Pritchard and Malcolm Brogdon would be in line for a larger workload.
