Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable Thursday with illness

Smart sat out Wednesday's practice with an illness and is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers, A Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Smart will go through a heavy dose of rest and recovery over the next 24 hours or so with the hope of feeling well enough to play in Thursday's contests. In these situations, it usually comes down to a game-time decision, so the Celtics may not make a final call on Smart until just prior to tip-off. Kyrie Irving (shoulder) is also questionable for Thursday's matchup, so if both were to sit out, Terry Rozier would be the main beneficiary in the backcourt.