Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable to play Friday
Smart is questionable to play in Friday's game against the 76ers due to an ankle injury, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
Smart injured his ankle after a collision with teammate Jaylen Brown in Wednesday's game against the Bucks. It's the Celtics' third game in four nights, so it wouldn't be too surprising to see Smart held out as a precautionary measure. Expect him to be a game-time decision for Friday's contest in Philadelphia.
