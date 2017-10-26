Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable vs. Bucks
Smart (ankle) will participate in shootaround but is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Bucks, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Smart has missed the last two games as he continues to nurse injuries to both his ankles, but the fact that he is participating in Thursday morning's shootaround is an encouraging sign for his status against the Bucks. Expect Smart to test out his ankles once again in pregame warmups before a final decision is made Thursday night.
