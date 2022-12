Smart is questionable to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Pacers due to a non-COVID illness, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Smart is questionable to miss just his fourth game of the season Wednesday. Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard will likely see extended minutes if he's ruled out. Smart is averaging 14.3 points, 7.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 35.7 minutes across his last three games.