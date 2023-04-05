Smart (neck) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Raptors due to a left side neck spasm, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Smart is coming off a quality performance during Tuesday's loss to the 76ers, posting 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal. Jaylen Brown (back) will return for Boston on Wednesday, but Jayson Tatum (hip) is questionable and Al Horford (back) is out, so we could see some extra usage for Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon, Sam Hauser and Grant Williams.