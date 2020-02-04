Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable Wednesday
Smart (thigh) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Magic, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Smart was held sidelined Monday due to the right thigh bruise after he sustained the injury during Saturday's win over the 76ers. Javonte Green earned the spot-start in Smart's absence during Monday's victory and could likely garner another one if Smart is eventually deemed unavailable.
