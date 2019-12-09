Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable with eye issue

Smart is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to an eye infection, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports.

It's unclear when the issue developed, but Smart's availability is now in question as the Celtics prepare to take on one of the bottom-dwellers in the Eastern Conference. Smart missed a game last week due to an oblique injury but he returned for Friday's win over Denver, which he finished with nine points, two rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes.