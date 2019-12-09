Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable with eye issue
Smart is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to an eye infection, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports.
It's unclear when the issue developed, but Smart's availability is now in question as the Celtics prepare to take on one of the bottom-dwellers in the Eastern Conference. Smart missed a game last week due to an oblique injury but he returned for Friday's win over Denver, which he finished with nine points, two rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...