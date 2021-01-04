Smart is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Raptors due to a sprained right thumb.

Smart picked up the injury during Sunday's narrow win over Detroit, in which he had 17 points and a season-high 10 assists. There's a chance he'll be held out on the second night of the back-to-back, which would leave the Celtics shorthanded with Jeff Teague (ankle) and Kemba Walker (knee) already ruled out.