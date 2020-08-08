Smart totaled just two points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and two steals in Friday's 122-120 victory over Toronto.

Smart shifted back to the bench with Kemba Walker back in action. He played only 24 minutes as the Celtics took control of the game early. His production has been wildly inconsistent thus far and that is really nothing new when analyzing his career to this point. It all typically balances out in the end and Smart should continue to put up top-75 numbers at the very worst.