Celtics' Marcus Smart: Quiet in win

Smart contributed 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 36 minutes during the Celtics' 121-110 victory over the Nets on Wednesday.

He had been handling some point guard duties in the brief absence of Kemba Walker (neck), however the latter's return puts a lower ceiling on Smart's usage. He will never be the center of the offense, but he's a streaky shooter with upside who is capable of stuffing the stat sheet. Smart also happened to grab a broom and dislodge the ball from the top of the backboard for the second straight game, so he truly does do a little bit of everything for the Celtics. He'll remain a vital component of their backcourt.