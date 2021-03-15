Smart posted five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three assists in 18 minutes during Sunday's win against the Rockets.

The 27-year-old was still on a minutes restriction in only his second game back from a calf injury. Smart wasn't asked to do much in the lopsided victory, but that should change when Boston plays Utah on Tuesday. Brad Stevens says he will return to the starting lineup once his minutes restriction is lifted, which should be any day now. Once he gets his starting job back, he should go back to being a consistent producer in points, three-pointers, assists and steals.