Smart scored 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-6 3PT, 0-3 FT) to go along with three rebounds, nine assists, and three steals across 38 minutes in Friday's loss to the Pistons.

Smart attempted a season-high 14 shots, though he struggled to convert from the field and free-throw line. Despite problems with his shot, Smart found other ways to contribute by logging a season-best nine assists. Unsurprisingly, Smart has also continued to rack up defensive stats and has three steals in consecutive contests.