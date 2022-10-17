Smart (groin) isn't on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Smart sustained a minor groin injury during Friday's preseason matchup against Toronto but won't be forced to miss any time to begin the regular season. Over 71 appearances with Boston last year, Smart averaged 12.1 points, 5.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 32.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Suffers minor injury•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Back in starting lineup•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Resting Friday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Muffled in season-ending defeat•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores 20 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Posts big stat line in Game 3 win•