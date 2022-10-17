Smart (groin) isn't on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Smart sustained a minor groin injury during Friday's preseason matchup against Toronto but won't be forced to miss any time to begin the regular season. Over 71 appearances with Boston last year, Smart averaged 12.1 points, 5.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 32.3 minutes per game.