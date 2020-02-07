Play

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Ready to play Friday

Smart (thigh) will play Friday versus the Hawks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Smart sat out the last two games with a bruised right thigh but will retake the court Friday. The 25-year-old is likely to enter the starting lineup with Gordon Hayward (foot) and Jaylen Brown (ankle) both ruled out against Atlanta.

More News
Our Latest Stories