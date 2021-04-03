Smart recorded six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3PT), 10 assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 118-102 win over the Rockets.

Smart played the facilitator role Friday, dishing out double-digit assists for just the third time all season. The 27-year-old only scored six points, but he only took six shots -- a modest output when All-Stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are doing the majority of the scoring. The seven-year veteran also dominated defensively, snatching three steals and one block, the third time this season he has had at least three steals and one block.