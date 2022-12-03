Smart recorded 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals in 42 minutes during Friday's 120-116 overtime loss to Miami.

While Smart is taking fewer shots and scoring less points than in any of the last four seasons, he's also setting personal bests with 7.7 assists per game and 44.9 percent of his shot attempts made. Friday's performance was an excellent example of Smart's season as he made more than half his shots and dished out a team-high nine assists. His best basketball has been over the last four weeks and since Nov. 5, the 28-year-old is averaging 12.5 points and 9.1 assists while making 50.4 percent of his shots and 41.9 percent of his three-point tries.