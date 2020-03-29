Celtics' Marcus Smart: Recovering well from coronavirus

Celtics coach Brad Stevens relayed Friday that Smart (illness) is doing well following his positive test for the coronavirus a week earlier, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports. "Great. He's great. Great spirits. Joking as always," Stevens said.

Smart is one of five known NBA players to have tested positive for COVID-19, with the first three of those players whose identities were revealed (Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood) all having since received full clearance from doctors. Based on Stevens' comments, Smart could receive clearance of his own within the next few days, seemingly putting him on track to be ready to play whenever the NBA resumes its season.