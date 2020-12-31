Smart scored 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3PT) to go with four assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block across 26 minutes in a 126-107 win over Memphis on Wednesday.

The defensive menace recorded a season-high three steals, each of which sparked transition buckets as Boston held a comfortable lead throughout the game. Smart has taken a step back from last season on offense, averaging two fewer points per game this year but has recorded multiple steals in three of his five starts. The guard registered less than 30 minutes played for the first time this season with his services unneeded in the fourth quarter as the Celtics continued to pull away.