Celtics' Marcus Smart: Remains day-to-day

Smart (ankle) did not participate in practice Monday and remains day-to-day, Chris Forsberg of ESPN reports.

Smart was held out of Friday's win over the Sixers, and he'll likely remain out Tuesday against the Knicks. As long as that's the case, Terry Rozier will pick up increased minutes in the backcourt, as will Jabari Bird and Shane Larkin.

