Celtics' Marcus Smart: Remains in the starting lineup

Smart had just four points but added seven assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 23 minutes during Thursday's 128-100 victory over New York.

Smart remained in the starting lineup despite the return of Jaylen Brown but was only able to score four points on 2-of-8 shooting. The switch looks like it could stick given the recent form of the Celtics which is not the best news for Smart. Running with the starters means Smart is basically the fifth option on offense. On the other end of the floor, he is going to be guarding the opposing teams best player which is going to mean more wasted effort. Smart is not a must-own player in standard formats but could be streamed in if you need steals and assists.