Celtics' Marcus Smart: Remains out Wednesday
Smart (eye) will remain out Wednesday against Indiana, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
A left eye infection will prevent Smart from taking the court Wednesday which will be his second consecutive absence. Javonte Green and Brad Wanamaker could likely see increased run with Smart out against the Pacers.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.