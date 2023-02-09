Smart (ankle) won't play in Friday's game versus the Hornets, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.
Smart will miss his ninth straight game due to a right ankle sprain Friday. While his next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Memphis, he may not be available until after the All-Star break.
