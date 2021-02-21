Smart is with the team on their current road trip but remains without a timetable to return due to a strained left calf.

Smart has been sidelined Jan. 30 with the injury and while it's encouraging that he is at least with the team, it doesn't appear that he is too close to a return. The 26-year-old guard was initially set to miss 2-to-3 weeks with the injury, the team had said, but it looks like he may have to miss closer to a month as the injury lingers. The rookies Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith will continue to see increased workloads as long as Smart remains out.