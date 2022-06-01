Smart (ankle) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's Game 1 against the Warriors.

Smart was initially listed as questionable for Game 1, but it looks like he'll be good to go Thursday considering Robert Williams (knee) is the only one mentioned in Boston's latest injury report. He averaged 16.6 points, 6.2 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 36.4 minutes per contest during the Eastern Conference Finals, and he should continue to handle a big workload for the Celtics as long as he remains healthy.