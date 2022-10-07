Smart (rest) will not play in Friday's matchup with the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
Smart, along with the rest of the first unit --minus Jalen Brown-- will take a seat Friday. Smart's next opportunity to see the floor will come on October 14th against the Raptors.
