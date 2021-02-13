Smart said Friday that he's healing well since suffering a left calf tear Jan. 30 against the Lakers, but he admitted he doesn't believe he's close to playing and remains without a timeline to return, Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston reports. "I'm not actually where I want to be. It's tough just 'cause being hurt it's just a whole process. It takes time," Smart said. "But we are making great strides. We are definitely ahead of schedule than what we thought we would be with the type of injury. I'm able to finally walk, put more pressure on it, a light jog, light basketball movements. So that's a good thing. I've done some things on the court just trying to load it and test it out."

Shams Charania of The Athletic previously reported Jan. 31 that the Celtics projected Smart to miss 2-to-3 weeks after reviewing the results of his MRI, but that timeline was evidently too aggressive. While Smart indicated that he's been able to resume light activity, a clearer target date for his return likely won't emerge until he's taking full contact in practice. Fantasy managers shouldn't count on Smart being available at any point during the Celtics' upcoming four-game week, and he sounds like he could remain sidelined through the All-Star break.