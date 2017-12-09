Celtics' Marcus Smart: Returns to bench Friday
Smart will come off the bench Friday against the Spurs.
Jaylen Brown is good to go after missing Wednesday's game against the Mavericks due to inflammation in his right eye, so Smart will return to his regular bench role. He's averaging 9.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds across 30.8 minutes per game so far this season.
