Smart has returned to Saturday's Game 3 against the Heat after appearing to suffer an injury at the start of the second half.

Smart was sidelined for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals due to a foot injury, but he's been able to start each of the last two contests. However, he appeared to suffer a setback after a hard fall early in the second half of Game 3, but the point guard was able to return to the contest moments later. Regardless, it's likely something to monitor as the series and postseason progresses.