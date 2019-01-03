Celtics' Marcus Smart: Returns to Wednesday's game
Smart (shoulder) has returned to Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Smart looked to have suffered a more serious injury Wednesday, however he missed just a few minutes of game-time. His quick return seems to indicate that he avoided significant injury and that it shouldn't have much of an effect on his status going forward.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Probable to return Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Season-high 21 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Fantastic effort in road win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Remains in the starting lineup•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Has four steals in victory•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Struggles in start Monday•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.