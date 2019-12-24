Play

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Ruled out for Christmas Day

Smart (eye) will not play in Wednesday's matchup against Toronto, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.

Smart is still dealing with an infection in both eyes, which has sidelined him for the last six contests. He'll remain out on Christmas Day, but he said he remains hopeful that he'll be back in the mix before the calendar flips to 2020.

